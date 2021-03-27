Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Upland Software alerts:

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $228,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,136,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $47,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,001 shares of company stock worth $13,289,812 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 11.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 17.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Upland Software by 15.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 220,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,332. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.