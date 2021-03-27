US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,143,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,321,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,295,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,701,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,546 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.