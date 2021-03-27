USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC cut its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,925,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 74,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $97.86 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USNA shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Kevin Guest sold 12,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $79,730.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.