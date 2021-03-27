Utrust (UTK) Market Cap Achieves $280.51 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Utrust has a total market cap of $280.51 million and $34.29 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00021267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00048740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.78 or 0.00624874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00065233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

UTK is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

Utrust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

