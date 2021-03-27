Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 172.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,397 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $23,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 692.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 42,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 34.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $286.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.08 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.52 and a 12-month high of $333.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

