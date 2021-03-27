Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Increased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,436.19, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

