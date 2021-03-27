Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,853,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $228.29 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $157.46 and a 12 month high of $237.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.99.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

