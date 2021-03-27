Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 679,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,188,000 after purchasing an additional 669,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $206.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $121.77 and a 52 week high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

