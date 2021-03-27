Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the February 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vaso stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Vaso has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.26.

Get Vaso alerts:

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.