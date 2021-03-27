VeChain Trading Up 0.2% This Week (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. VeChain has a market cap of $5.79 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0900 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

VeChain Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org.

