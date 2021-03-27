VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) is Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,455,450 shares during the period. VEREIT accounts for about 5.0% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of VEREIT worth $22,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at about $568,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VEREIT by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 62,992 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 339,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in VEREIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in VEREIT by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 296,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares during the period.

Shares of VEREIT stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $38.53. 2,576,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $40.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

