ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Moffett Nathanson

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $77.00. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

VIAC has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.26.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $48.23 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,539,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after buying an additional 2,377,945 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 865.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after buying an additional 1,937,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

