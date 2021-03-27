VINchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $330,885.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $330,885.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00048171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.90 or 0.00624154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023233 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

