Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.12% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

