Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 7,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $5,230,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 391,820 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,804,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 703,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 299,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.37 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $1,513,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,166.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $236,531.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,964. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.