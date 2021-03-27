Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,100 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 328,786 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PB stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PB. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

