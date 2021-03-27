Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Has $46.29 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 0.6% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned 0.10% of CrowdStrike worth $46,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 927,467 shares of company stock worth $192,353,049. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,732,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,641. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.17 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.