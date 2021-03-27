VITE (VITE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.40 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. VITE has a market capitalization of $58.08 million and $15.40 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00058725 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000176 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,011,075,526 coins and its circulating supply is 478,504,416 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars.

