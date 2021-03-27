VouchForMe (IPL) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $303.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.97 or 0.00624404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

IPL is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,550,671 coins. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

