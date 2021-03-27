W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,905 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $76.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.60%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

