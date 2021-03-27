Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Empirical Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 12.6% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 47,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $423,031,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 411,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $59,407,889.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,438,848.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $556,529,644 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.13. 9,551,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,559,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.60 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

