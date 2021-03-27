Waltonchain Hits Market Capitalization of $112.74 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00002799 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $112.74 million and $21.38 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,708.26 or 0.03059044 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00021048 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 151% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Waltonchain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

