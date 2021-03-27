Wedbush Increases iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target to $52.00

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its target price upped by analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.90% from the company’s previous close.

ITOS opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit