Wedbush Increases iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target to $52.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its target price upped by analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.90% from the company’s previous close.

ITOS opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

