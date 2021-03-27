Wells Fargo & Company Increases Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target to $15.00

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

