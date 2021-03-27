WeShow Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $326,306.00 (WET)

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One WeShow Token token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WeShow Token has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. WeShow Token has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and $326,306.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WeShow Token Token Profile

WET is a token. WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,097,650,000 tokens. WeShow Token’s official website is www.we.show . The official message board for WeShow Token is blog.naver.com/weshow2018 . WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WEtoken is a short Video Entertainment Social platform based on Blockchain and Intelligent contract excitation (WE). The digital currency is designed to ensure that the entire community ecology is completely fair, open, democratic, and transparent. Anyone can participate in the “Decentralized” Ecosystem. WeTeam is concerned that not everyone has the ability to develop a blockchain-based Internet short video community, so WeTeam offers a one-stop solution in which anyone who creates a zero threshold account that can get through all the links and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain. At the same time, through the We- token incentive mode to effectively reduce the cost of users, achieve rapid start and prosperity, and ultimately through the flow of cash and ecological consumption to achieve business returns. “

WeShow Token Token Trading

