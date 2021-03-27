Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Short Interest Update

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Energy Services stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Western Energy Services has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. The company has a market cap of $30.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.24 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Western Energy Services from $0.10 to $0.35 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

