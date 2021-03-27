Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) COO Daniel Chow Sells 877 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) COO Daniel Chow sold 877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $31,475.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,018.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Daniel Chow sold 780 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $31,340.40.

On Monday, March 15th, Daniel Chow sold 888 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $41,229.84.

On Thursday, March 11th, Daniel Chow sold 639 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $29,886.03.

WLDN opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Willdan Group by 521.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

