Wing Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. Wing has a total market cap of $58.58 million and $9.79 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Wing token can currently be bought for approximately $40.43 or 0.00073533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00058381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.35 or 0.00235253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $477.73 or 0.00868831 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00050113 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00075043 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00031010 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,573,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,448,816 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

