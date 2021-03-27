Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Raised to $85.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

WGO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

