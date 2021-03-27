Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $63.66, but opened at $66.02. Worthington Industries shares last traded at $64.01, with a volume of 4,514 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

WOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,980,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 13.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,506,000 after buying an additional 72,743 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

