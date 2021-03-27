Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Up 1,478.7% in March

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,900 shares, a growth of 1,478.7% from the February 28th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtant Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.81% of Xtant Medical worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEAMERICAN XTNT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.46. 96,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,467. Xtant Medical has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

