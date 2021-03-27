Zacks: Analysts Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.75 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will post sales of $49.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.30 billion and the highest is $51.04 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $47.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $204.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.03 billion to $206.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $224.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $209.07 billion to $236.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,141 shares of company stock worth $6,848,609. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 742,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.73. 705,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,055. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $118.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

