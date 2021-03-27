Zacks: Analysts Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $5.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BIG. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

BIG stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,417. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Earnings History and Estimates for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

