Zacks: Analysts Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce sales of $385.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $385.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $385.29 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $392.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. US Capital Advisors cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 373,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,690. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.62. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

