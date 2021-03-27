Zacks: Analysts Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Post $0.93 EPS

Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.95. Paychex reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Paychex stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.82. 1,904,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,869. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

