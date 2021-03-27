Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Brokerages expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to announce $1.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $7.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $84.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.