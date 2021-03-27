Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce $120.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.30 million and the lowest is $119.90 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $111.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $472.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.90 million to $472.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $526.38 million, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $534.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of EPAY traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,786. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -259.26, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $78,036.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,231.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $755,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

