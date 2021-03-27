Zacks: Brokerages Expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Brokerages predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $20.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.27 and a 200-day moving average of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA has a 52-week low of $125.56 and a 52-week high of $342.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

