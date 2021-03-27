Zacks Investment Management Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,281 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $37,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 23,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.94. 12,536,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,947,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

