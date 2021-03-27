Zacks Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,142 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $52,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,045,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,375. The company has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.65. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

