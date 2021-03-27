Zacks Investment Management Has $27 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,051 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $26,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of MO stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.50. 15,411,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,471,642. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

