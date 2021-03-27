Zacks Investment Management Sells 26,131 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 535,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,131 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.1% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 25.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 36,502 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AbbVie by 666.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AbbVie by 1,122.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 263,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 242,011 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.98. 6,596,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,617. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.71 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.