Zacks Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,841,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,880 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $33,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,166 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,408,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amcor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,369,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,591,000 after purchasing an additional 254,912 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,471,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,478,000 after purchasing an additional 561,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,196,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,703,000 after purchasing an additional 804,821 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. 5,173,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,990,258. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

