Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMAC Holdings Inc. is a provider of regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids. It owns or manages outpatient clinics which provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. The company’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids. IMAC Holdings Inc. is based in BRENTWOOD TN. “

NASDAQ IMAC opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. IMAC has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -2.05.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). IMAC had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAC. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in IMAC during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in IMAC during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in IMAC during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

