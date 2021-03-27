Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) to Hold

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Corporation is landowners principally in the State of Texas. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities. Texas Pacific Land Corporation, formerly known as TEXAS PAC LTD, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,578.00 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $1,710.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,245.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $770.08.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 197 shares of company stock worth $183,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,522,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.8% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 54,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

