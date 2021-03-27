Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in March

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIJMY opened at $24.29 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZIJMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zijin Mining Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zijin Mining Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited engages in the exploration, mining, and sale of mineral resources in China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, and others, as well as molybdenum, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

