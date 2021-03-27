Zilla Reaches One Day Volume of $1,433.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $367,610.59 and approximately $1,433.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilla Token Profile

ZLA is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

Zilla Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

