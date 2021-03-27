zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €225.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €225.00 ($264.71) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZO1. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €195.29 ($229.75).

zooplus stock opened at €240.00 ($282.35) on Thursday. zooplus has a twelve month low of €85.90 ($101.06) and a twelve month high of €244.00 ($287.06). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €206.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €169.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.93.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

