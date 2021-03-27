ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $29.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,226,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,021. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 514,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after buying an additional 859,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

