Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of ZURVY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.10. 36,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,622. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

